Florida man’s dating app match turns sour after date sets him up to be carjacked: police

A Florida man got more than he bargained for after his dating app match set him up to get carjacked, police said.

The Titusville Police Department said that 24-year-old Brionna Eaddy and an unidentified 35-year-old Orlando man decided to meet in-person Sept. 24 at an apartment complex after communicating over the Tagged dating app.

According to the affidavit, obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, the pair drove to a nearby park in the victim’s 2013 Mazda CX9. When the couple arrived, the park was closed, so the pair returned to the apartment complex.

During the ride back, the victim told police that Eaddy was on her phone, sending and receiving multiple text messages. At one point, she also made a phone call to someone, police said.

Police said around 11:50 p.m. the two arrived back to the apartment, where they were met by two suspicious men, including one who was carrying a gun.

The armed man allegedly ordered the victim out of his vehicle and demanded him to give him the keys.

During the robbery, the victim said that Eaddy “calmly exited the vehicle” and appeared “to just stand around and wait,” according to the affidavit.

The victim was ordered to lay in the grass, and he noticed the two men and Eaddy get into the stolen vehicle and drive off together, police said.

According to an affidavit, the victim was able to provide photographs of Eaddy from the dating app, which led to her positive identification and arrest. Police have not released details about the two other men involved in the carjacking.

Eaddy was booked into the Brevard County jail on an armed carjacking felony charge.

The Meet Group, which owns Tagged, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.