Florida Memorial Day shooting at beach boardwalk injures 9, including minors, police say

At least nine people – including minors – were injured Memorial Day after shots rang out near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Police responded to a call just before 6:45 p.m. local time regarding multiple people shot near Johnson St. Officers rendered aid and the victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups. One person of interest has been detained and another remains at large, police said. A department spokesperson said the suspect at large is believed to be a Black male with dreads, a black short sleeve shirt, and camo shorts.

Videos circulating online shows a packed crowd scrambling on the beach boardwalk after shots rang out.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular ocean destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.