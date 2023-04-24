Florida murder suspect is ‘pure evil’: police chief

Florida police arrested a man with a long criminal rap sheet for allegedly murdering a man in Palm Bay last week.

Justin Giambanco, 31, is accused of killing a 69-year-old Palm Bay resident on April 20, according to Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello.

At the time of his arrest, Giambanco was in custody at the Brevard County Jail Complex for unrelated charges.

The chief said officers responded to the 2700 block of Palm Drive at about 7 p.m. on April 20 for reports that a man was found deceased.

Officers arrived at the residence within four minutes of the call, Augello said, and quickly located the man as well as evidence suggesting he died of homicide.

With the help of the Melbourne Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Augello and his investigators were able to locate the suspect as well as additional evidence to hand over to the prosecution.

“This 31-year-old suspect is pure evil,” Augello said. “He is a violent repeat offender that, while out on bond for a previous arrest, preyed on the citizens of Brevard County,” Augello said. “The suspect in this case is just another example of hour our current criminal justice system is failing to keep our community safe.”

The chief said Giambanco’s criminal history consists of 22 felony charges and 24 misdemeanor charges.

In 2017, Giambanco was arrested and charged with occupied burglary with battery, aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and criminal mischief.

At that point, Augello said, Giambanco already had a lengthy criminal record and had served two years behind bars, was released, and immediately began violating the conditions of his release.

After violating them several more times, Augello said, he was charged with a violation in April 2021 and sentenced to 53 months in prison.

But in October 2022, Giambanco was released from prison, and six days ago he was arrested for battering a police officer and trespassing.

On April 16, the chief added, the suspect was released from jail and is now the suspect in several burglaries throughout the county.

“This murder could have been prevented had Giambanco served his full 53-month sentence back in April 2021,” Augello said.

On Thursday, Giambanco was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing.