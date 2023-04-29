Florida nursing assistant uses identity of Alzheimer’s patient to spend $7K on cosmetic surgery, cops say

A Florida nursing assistant caring for an 88-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease opened a credit card in her name to pay for more than $7,000 in cosmetic surgery, authorities said.

Tiffany Acuna, 31, allegedly used the credit card to purchase a Brazilian butt lift, J-plasma (Renuvion skin-tightening), and arm lipo procedures, an arrest affidavit revealed, FOX Orlando reported.

Acuna was arrested Thursday and booked into the Volusia County jail on charges of fraud and grand theft. She was later released after posting $10,000 bail, officials said.

Investigators said a $7,000 transaction was made on Nov. 1, 2022, for multiple procedures by Acuna, also known as Tiffany Kent, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Acuna’s employer, America In-Home Care, suspended her April 4, the day the allegations were made. She denied applying for a credit card in the woman’s name and denied receiving cosmetic surgery, authorities said.

Acuna later contacted the woman’s husband to request a meeting to set up a payment plan, authorities said.

On Thursday, Acuna went to the victim’s home with an envelope with $1,500 cash inside and a loan agreement contract, police said.

She allegedly told deputies the woman gave her permission to use her identity to pay for the surgeries.