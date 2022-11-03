Florida officials find $43,000 worth of cocaine washed up along coastline

U.S. Border Patrol agents found approximately three pounds of cocaine, worth $43,000, washed ashore near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Law enforcement found a suspicious package along the Florida coastline on Thursday. After opening the water-logged package, they discovered the large amount of cocaine.

This is not the first package that the tide brought in along the Florida coastline.

TEXAS STATE TROOPERS STOP UBER CARRYING FIVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN ALLEGED HUMAN SMUGGLING OPERATION

In October, a Good Samaritan in the Daytona Beach area discovered more than $150,000 worth of cocaine that washed up on the shoreline and handed it over to law enforcement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar tweeted that the package contained nearly 11 pounds of cocaine, which has a street value of over $150,000.

Earlier in October, authorities found 50 individually wrapped powdered cocaine packages.

Vero Beach police responded to reports of suspicious cargo on Oct. 7 on the beach near a condominium complex in the 3600 block of Ocean Drive.

NEW JERSEY SYNAGOGUES ARE UNDER ‘CREDIBLE’ THREAT: FBI

Police said they inspected the item and found the illicit drug. Homeland Security officers picked up the packages for further investigation and destruction, officials said.

Each cocaine package had a street value of $34,000, according to Homeland Security officials.

“If you ever find similar types of packages on the beach, always call 911 to turn it in,” Vero Beach police officials said in a statement. “You could be charged with a felony or a federal trafficking charge if you’re caught in possession of it.”