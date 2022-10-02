Florida officials say one man is dead after shooting at youth sports complex

Officials in Florida say that one man is dead after a shooting took place at a youth sports complex in Pensacola, Florida.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday when his office received reports of shots fired at the Bellview Athletic Park. Simmons said a 22-year-old man was killed in the shooting, and another man is hospitalized.

Simmons said that two men wearing masks came up to the victims and fired their weapons, adding that dozens of shots were exchanged.

The shooting took place between the football and baseball field at the sports complex and there were many kids present during the incident.

“There were a number of people present. This is a very senseless, careless, ridiculous act,” Simmons said. “There were a bunch of kids around. No one else is injured.”

Simmons said that the two suspects are driving a white Nissan Altima and haven’t been arrested.