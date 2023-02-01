Florida police dog finds 76-year-old woman lost in woods after 20-hour search: ‘Whew. Thank you!’

A Florida canine officer and his handler are being credited with helping locate an elderly woman who was reported missing after getting lost in the woods.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the North Port Police Department in Florida congratulated Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office DFC Steven Sella and his canine companion Copper for finding a 76-year-old woman who had been missing for almost a day.

“A big thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to help find 76-year-old Marie Ginette Saint Hubert,” the post said.

Hubert, according to the post, was found “disoriented” in “thick brush” after a 20-hour search by air and ground.

“Without these actions we may have had a much different story,” the post said. “She is currently in good hands with medical personnel. Whew. Thank you!”

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office also posted a message on social media congratulating the officers.

“Way to go DFC Sella and K9 Copper!” The Facebook post said. “Way to pull through until you found her!”

Hubert went missing around 4:30 a.m. on Monday and was found wearing a yellow dress and no shoes, WBBH-TV reported.

The North Port Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.