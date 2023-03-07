Florida police fatally shoot homicide suspect after chase

Florida police officers shot and killed a homicide suspect following a chase that left a pedestrian injured on Tuesday, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn said during a news conference that his officers spotted a silver pickup truck Tuesday morning that had been connected to a fatal shooting in Port St. Lucie a day earlier. Officers briefly pursued it and shot the 41-year-old driver, Manuel Sanabria, in a confrontation after the chase.

Police in Port St. Lucie, about 90 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, confirmed Sanabria was the man they had been searching for.

Authorities didn’t immediately release details about what happened when Sanabria was stopped or whether he had a weapon. Lynn said several officers fired their weapons and Sanabria was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

During the chase, Sanabria’s truck veered onto a business property, where it struck several vehicles and a pedestrian, police said. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Port St. Lucie police announced Monday night that Sanabria was suspected of fatally shooting a man in his vehicle and described him as armed and dangerous.