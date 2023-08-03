Florida police identify body found 16 years ago of woman never reported missing; now seeking more info

Sarasota, Florida, law enforcement officials have identified skeletal remains discovered in 2007 as those of a woman who was never reported missing.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Jeana Lynn Burrus, who was determined to be 39 years old when she died, the office said in a release Wednesday. The sheriff’s office added that it is now seeking information from anyone familiar with Burrus, or her husband, James Burrus, who police named as a person of interest in her death, FOX 13 reported Thursday.

Her remains were discovered Feb. 6, 2007, in a shallow grave in a wooded area near Ashton Court in Sarasota.

Police said the investigation into the woman’s death was cold until last November, when there was a breakthrough in the case using DNA.

According to police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and DNA Labs International used advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify the victim as Burrus.

The victim lived on Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband, James Burrus, and their son, James Burrus, Jr.

Jeana, police added, was unemployed, while her husband worked at a local body shop on Sarah Avenue in Sarasota.

The couple’s son was a student at Gulf Gate Elementary School, police said.

What made the investigation into Jeana’s death more difficult was that she was never reported missing by family, and her whereabouts were never questioned.

Prior to moving to Sarasota, Jeana and James lived in Citrus County, Florida and Frederick, Maryland.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have known Jeana or James Burrus, or with information regarding Jeana’s death, to contact Detective Brian NG at 941-861-4900.