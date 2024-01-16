Florida police impose old-fashioned punishment on teens caught throwing eggs: ‘A compromise was organized’

When juvenile pranksters were caught egging homes in Florida last week, the local sheriff’s office used an old-fashioned solution as a punishment.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of teenagers washing a patrol car and explained the story in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“These suds have a story,” the office said. “But, this tale starts with six teenagers and some eggs in hot water.”

Police explained that a group of teenagers bought two dozen eggs and went on a drive “to use them as projectiles to decorate houses and cars.”

“Walton County Sheriff’s Office was able to track these humpties down and a compromise was organized,” the Facebook post explained.

Instead of pressing criminal charges, the officers put the teens to work. They told the group to show up at their station at 6:30 a.m., where they ran a car wash.

“In lieu of criminal charges, the teenagers put on an all day car wash cleaning the victim’s cars, patrol cars, fire trucks and any other vehicle that happened to stop by… for free,” police said.

“While we strongly believe in solving crime, we also believe in solving problems,” the post added. “We’re here if you need us.”

Local residents approved of the decision, with many writing positive messages in the Facebook comment section.

“Very smart, teaching them a lesson they’ll always remember & hopefully their parents as well!!” one Floridian said.

“I remember washing a couple fire trucks and patrol vehicles in my day,” another wrote. “Lesson learned.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Walton County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

