Florida police looking for persons of interest in connection to deceased newborn found in dumpster

Florida police are looking for four people in connection with a dead baby boy found in a dumpster Thursday.

The Lakeland Police Department released images of the persons of interest. Officers responded to a report of a deceased infant inside a bag in a dumpster just after 6 a.m. behind a business.

The umbilical cord was still attached to the baby, FOX Tampa reported.

Authorities also released an image of a red sedan.

“The medical examiner is in possession of the child,” Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said. “Detectives and police are out there canvassing the area to find any information they can that will lead them to who put the child in the dumpster.”

Taylor said he believes the newborn was in there for less than 10 hours. It’s unknown whether the child was a stillborn or a victim of homicide, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakeland Det. Neal Robertson at 863-834-6971.