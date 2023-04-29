Florida prosecutors seek death penalty against plastic surgeon accused of lawyer’s ‘heinous’ murder

Prosecutors in Florida plan to seek the death penalty in a murder case against a plastic surgeon accused of the “heinous” killing of a lawyer, despite the fact the victim’s body hasn’t been found.

Dr. Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, killed Steven Cozzi, an attorney who had been representing defendants in a case brought by Kosowski, on March 21 at his Largo, Florida, law office, prosecutors allege. Cozzi was seen entering the building and then disappeared, police say.

Pinellas State Attorney Bruce Bartlett filed the notice of intent to seek the death penalty on Friday, according to FOX 13.

Kosowki was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in late March.

Surveillance footage shows a man police believed to be Kosowski pull up in a gray Toyota Tundra at about 8:32 a.m. that day and enter the building “wearing gloves, carrying a large box and wearing a large backpack,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cozzi walked into his office minutes later, while Kosowski was allegedly lying in wait. At 10:22 a.m., the man believed to be Kosowski exited the building wearing a new outfit and “pulling behind him a large cart that appears to be heavy and have a red bag or blanket,” the document alleges.

Cozzi was never seen leaving the building, and his wallet, keys and cellphone remained on his desk. A co-worker, who went to look for Cozzi, “noted blood smeared on the bathroom door as well as blood on a stall wall and the bottom of the toilet,” the affidavit says.

Kosowski also passed a traffic camera while driving home from the office that caught a picture of “a red bag or blanket in a car that appeared to contain what resembles a human body located in the bed of the truck,” according to police.

A search of his truck allegedly uncovered a ballistic vest covered in blood and a bag containing “masks, a sun gun, brass knuckles, duct tape and intravenous sedatives,” including a paralyzing agent and syringes, police said.

Prosecutors believe Kosowski murdered Cozzi in the law office bathroom with the help of the paralyzing agent.

The Pinellas County State Attorney’s office, citing the aggravating factors for seeking the death penalty, called the alleged murder “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel”; saying it was committed in “a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner,” court records said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Prosecutors alleged Kosowski also murdered Cozzi for financial gain because the lawsuit he brought was about billing practices.

“It’s my hope that maybe they will abandon that effort at some point,” Kosowski’s attorney Bjorn Brunvand told FOX 13 of prosecutors seeking the death penalty. “I think it’s important to focus on the fact that I have filed a not guilty plea on behalf of my client, which affords him the presumption of innocence, and it’s incredibly important that we all keep that in mind as we proceed forward.”

In Florida, only eight of 12 jurors are required to vote or the death penalty after it was revised from a previous unanimous requirement.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Pinellas County State Attorney’s office and Brunvand for comment.

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.