Florida shooting leaves at least 4 dead, including shooter at Jacksonville Dollar General store

A shooting in Jacksonville, Florida has left four people dead, including the shooter.

The shooting happened at Kings Road and Canal Street in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday afternoon, according to FOX 30.

According to the report, a SWAT team was seen near a Dollar General in the area and working with a potential standoff involving an armed suspect who was barricaded inside the store.

Sources told FOX 30 that at least three victims were killed, in addition to the shooter.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office.