Florida skydiver ID’d after falling to death, resident describes witnessing drop onto front lawn

A Florida skydiver who fell to his death over the weekend has been identified, and a resident who witnessed the man fall onto a front lawn is revealing more details.

Frederick C. Morello, 69, of Ormond Beach, was identified as the man who died while solo parachuting just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Titusville Police Department said.

Morello, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was outfitted in parachute attire and gear when he was found on the lawn of a residence on the 2600 block of Merry Lane, police said.

The resident, James Sconiers, told FOX35 Orlando that he saw Morello strike the ground.

NAKED AUSTRALIAN SOLO ROWER RESCUED ATOP CAPSIZED VESSEL AFTER HOURS ADRIFT IN PACIFIC: ‘LIFE OR DEATH’

“He hit the ground. Bounced off the driveway into their grass,” Sconiers said. “Almost like a basketball that’s just how hard he hit the ground like someone bounced him up. It’s hard.”

Another resident told the station that his home security camera captured the tragic fall on video. He said the man’s parachute had been deployed when he hit the driveway.

US MOUNTAINEER, HER GUIDE KILLED AFTER AVALANCHES CRASH DOWN TIBETAN MOUNTAIN

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and more details will be released upon its conclusion.

Titusville is a coastal town located near the Kennedy Space Center.