Florida small plane crashes into home, killing 2 people on board

A small plane crashed into a south Florida home on Monday morning, killing two people on board.

A small plane crashed into a home located on the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, Miramar police said.

Aerial footage overhead showed the plane, with its nose down, wedged between a fence and a house, with one of the wings of the aircraft partially resting on the roof.

Miramar Fire Rescue confirmed that two people – both aboard the plane – have died, WSVN reported.

WPLG reported that a woman and her 2-year-old were both inside the home at the time and were not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the single-engine Aventura II crashed near the North Perry Airport around 11:45 a.m., WPLG reported. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

The plane came into contact with power lines, which became tangled around the aircraft, complicating rescuer’s access to the cockpit of the plane, WSVN reported.

“We happen to hear the noise, and my wife came outside, and when we came outside we saw the plane sticking out, and our son had called and said it was a plane crash. We asked where. He said, ‘Right there, in the street on the side of Plantation,'” one neighbor told WSVN, “so when we looked down the street, you could see the plane sticking out. We don’t know if anybody was actually inside the house or what because they’re not letting anybody by right now.”

Six houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution, WSVN reported.

Florida Power and Light said it cut power for 35 customers as a precaution following the crash.

WPLG, citing airport personnel, reported that a mechanic had been working on the small plane on Monday before it departed on a test flight and ultimately crashed.