Florida State AD rips CFP officials after being left out: ‘The committee failed college football today’

Florida State athletics director Michael Alford ripped the College Football Playoff Committee on Sunday after the undefeated Seminoles were left out of the four-team field.

The Seminoles lost Jordan Travis a few weeks ago but still played well enough to defeat Louisville for the ACC Championship. CFP Selection Committee Chair Boo Corrigan said on ESPN that Florida State was a “different team” than they were through 11 weeks, suggesting the Travis injury was why officials decided against putting the team into the Playoff.

“The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far-reaching and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole,” Alford said.

“The argument of whether a team is the ‘most deserving OR best’ is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff. The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM. To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgievable (sic).”

Alford maintained that the team winning in spite of Travis’ injury should’ve “enhanced” their case to be in the Playoff instead of hindering it.

“Wins matter. Losses matter. Those that compete in the arena know this,” he continued. “Those on the committee who also competed in the sport and should have known this have forgotten it. Today, they changed the way success is assessed in college football, from a tangible metric – winning on the field – to an intangible, subjective one. Evidently, predicting the future matters more.

“For many of us, today’s decision by the committee has forever damaged the credibility of the institution that is the College Football Playoff. And, saddest of all, it was self-inflicted. They chose predictive competitiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by discarding their purpose – to evaluate performance on the field.

“Our players, coaches, and fans – as well as all those who love this sport – deserve better. The committee failed college football today.”

Florida State beat two ranked teams in the regular season and then topped Louisville for the conference title.

Alabama got into the playoff with an SEC Championship win over No. 1 Georgia. But the Crimson Tide lost to Texas earlier in the season. The Longhorns are ranked No. 3 in the Playoff.