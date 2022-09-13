Florida student alerts teacher after finding bag of fentanyl

Authorities in Florida are warning parents after drugs were found in one high school and a possible weapon was displayed during an altercation in another high school.

On Friday, fentanyl was found inside a baggie that was discovered by a student near the lockers in Atlantic High School in Port Orange. The student turned in the bag to a teacher who alerted the school resource deputy, according to a post on the Volusia Sheriff’s office’s Twitter page. The deputy tested the powder in the bag which showed a presumptive positive result for fentanyl.

Bodycam video shows a teacher explaining to the deputy where the student found the fentanyl during school hours.

The sheriff’s office also posted about a separate incident on Friday at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona, Florida. A high school student allegedly brought a BB gun to school and showed the weapon during a fight.

Deputies said this student struggled with deputies when they went to search his backpack, where they found the BB gun made to look like a Glock.

“During a search of a student’s backpack, deputies recovered a replica Glock BB gun,” the sheriff’s office said in the Twitter post. “The 16-year-old student violently resisted deputies and attempted to fight them, but was taken into custody on charges of campus disruption, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.”

Residents reacted to the news on social media.

“Thank you to the brave students who reported and VCSO for responding,” wrote one person on Facebook. “Parents…you must be parents and not your child’s best friend (that should come after they become adults). Parents, you are not helping these types of situations.”

