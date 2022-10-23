Florida sushi restaurant owners accused of running drug operation

A Florida sushi owner has been arrested for allegedly using his restaurant to run a drug-operating business, police said.

Hai Thanh Bui, 40, of Pinellas Park, was arrested Friday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on 21 counts, online court records show.

The arrest came after undercover agents conducted drug purchases from Bui, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Friday, just after 1:20 a.m., Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search of Bui’s restaurant, Oishi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi in St. Petersburg, according to an arrest report obtained by WFLA-TV.

During the search, deputies discovered a safe containing around 750 grams of cocaine, more than 980 grams of MDMA, 65 grams of ketamine, 10 grams of Adderrall, and 20 grams of oxycodone, according to the station.

Deputies also found a recreational property on the vehicle containing several firearms, including two rifles and six handguns, the arrest report said.

Records indicate Bui was previously convicted in 2004 on drug distribution-related charges, meaning having firearms in his possession was a felony.

Online court records show Bui remains in custody as of Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t clear if he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Fox News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.