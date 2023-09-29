Florida teen dead from lightning strike on hunting trip with dad

A Florida teenager and her father were both struck by lightning Wednesday while they were hunting, killing the 16-year-old and injuring her dad.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that Baylee Holbrook, 16, and her father were hunting in Palatka, Florida when lightning struck a nearby tree, FOX 35 reported.

Baylee Holbrook’s father lost consciousness after the incident and when he woke up, he saw his daughter not breathing.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was initially stabilized enough and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Holbrook passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by her family, according to deputies.

Dylan Holbrook, her cousin, told News4Jax the two of them had a close relationship.

“It was like a brother-sister relationship. We always hunt, fish, all kinds of stuff like that,” Dylan Holbrook said.

People who spoke about Holbrook said she loved Jesus.

“Telling me ‘Hey, Tay you should come to church. Pastor Willie’s church, you would really like it.’ I gave it a try, I went last Sunday. I really like it,” Cartaveon Valentine, Holbrook’s friend, said.