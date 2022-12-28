Florida teens found dead with gunshot wounds in undeveloped subdivision, police hunt for clues

Police in Florida are searching for answers after two teenagers were found dead in southwest Palm Bay on Christmas night.

Officers found the bodies of a 14- and 16-year-old 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a resident in the area called 911 to report seeing a body in a secluded area known as “The Compound,” Palm Bay police told FOX 35 Orlando. The area is an undeveloped subdivision.

The identities of the teenagers were not immediately released. Both were found with gunshot wounds, but police would not say how many.

“The Compound has been obviously known for four-wheeling and for families going out on the four-wheelers. I don’t have an answer as to what the teens were doing out here at this time, especially given the weather,” Palm Bay Police Lt. Michael Roberts said.

Detectives are asking for help from the public to solve the crime.

“Due to the size of the Compound and given the sheer volume of 12.2 square miles, it’s almost physically impossible to shut down a land mass of that size.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

“Every available resource to the Palm Bay Police Department is getting used at this point to try to find out any motives or any person or persons of interest,” Lt. Roberts added.