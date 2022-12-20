Florida thieves crash SUV into GameStop, flee with over $1,000 in merchandise

Police in Florida are looking for suspects who crashed an SUV into a GameStop retailer and made off with more than $1,000 in merchandise.

Orlando police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday when thieves crashed a silver SUV through the front door of a GameStop location on East Colonial Drive, WOFL-TV reported.

Once inside, the suspects grabbed video game consoles and accessories and made off with more than $1,000 in goods.

The thieves also caused $60,000 in damage to the store, which is now boarded up.

No arrests have been made, and the car was removed by a tow truck, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crime is being asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

The Orlando Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

