Florida woman arrested after drugs seized from motel room, ‘armed and dangerous’ man at large

Police are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous after he fled from a motel room with illegal drugs inside, which resulted in the arrest of a Florida woman.

An officer with the Lake Wales Police Department noticed a vehicle parked in front of room number five at the Prince of Wales motel that matches a vehicle usually driven by Carlos Williams, 24, who is wanted on multiple violent felony crimes.

Williams is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence charges.

Police spoke to room number five’s occupant, 43-year-old Shanell Mickel, who informed the officer that Williams was not in the room at the time but had been there earlier.

Mickel allowed officers to enter the motel room, where they noticed cocaine and Xanax on the furniture, but the officers did not find Williams inside.

The officer then requested that LWPD detectives obtain a search warrant for the room.

During the search, officers found illicit drugs and illegal prescription drugs inside the motel room. They located 171.6 grams of cocaine, 193 Xanax pills weighing 72.6 grams, 24 Hydrocodone pills weighing 17.7 grams, as well as a scale with cocaine residue, baggies and other miscellaneous paraphernalia.

Officers also seized a total of $4,064 in cash while executing the search warrant.

Mickel was charged with possession of Alprazolam with the intent to sell, trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams, trafficking in Oxycodone greater than 14 grams and maintaining a structure/conveyance for drug-related purposes.

Her arrest history includes cocaine possession, resisting arrest, giving false identification to a law enforcement officer and other drug charges.

Meanwhile, Williams is still on the loose and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

His arrest history includes armed robbery with a firearm, drug charges, domestic battery and possession of a concealed firearm.