Florida woman charged with DUI after crashing into restaurant, dentist office: police

A 22-year-old Florida woman was charged with a DUI after slamming her car into the front of a shopping center on Sunday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

According to authorities, just before 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shopping center for reports of a crash.

When they arrived, officials found that Danya Trejo was driving a 2010 Hyundai Sonata when the car veered out of control, crossed the median, crossed the eastbound lanes and jumped the curb into the shopping center.

Police said the car went through the front door and front glass area of a dental office and stopped once it crashed inside Skyline Chili next door.

NORTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER UNDER SCRUTINY AFTER SLURS TO POLICE AT DUI STOP

Authorities added that no one was in either business and there were no injuries reported.

HULK HOGAN’S SON ARRESTED FOR DUI IN FLORIDA

Trejo was charged with driving under the influence, according to police.