Florida woman finds lost wedding ring after Hurricane Ian

A Florida woman who thought she had lost her wedding ring just days before Hurricane Ian miraculously discovered the jewelry right next to her garage.

Ashley Garner, her husband Blake and their children had searched around their Fort Myers yard and garage for two days, with no sign of the ring.

“I just accepted that it was gone,” Garner told The Associated Press. “It was only a thing. It’s replaceable, and I just let it go. We knew the hurricane was coming, so we just kind of said goodbye.”

Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest coast of Florida last Wednesday.

The family stayed at their home during the storm and went outside to clean up after it had passed.

“We’re about 10 minutes into cleaning, and my husband is cleaning up the brush and the trees right next to the garage door,” Garner explained. “There’s a pile of brush and trees, and he moves over one pile and the ring was right there.”

In a Facebook post, Garner said she was speechless.

She said that, with so much devastation in the area, this gave her hope.

While her neighborhood didn’t experience the destructive flooding that many parts of the state did, 150-mile-per-hour winds from the hurricane left massive piles of trees and brush.

“I just sat on the curb, and I prayed to God and thanked him for providing and giving us a sign that there’s hope for the community,” Garner said.

