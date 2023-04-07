Florida woman found dead on freeway ‘spontaneously’ jumped out of car, boyfriend says

A Florida man whose girlfriend was found dead on a freeway said she “spontaneously” jumped out of his vehicle as he was driving.

Albert Ayala, 34, faces charges in the death of Tequila Shepherd, who was found Jan. 26 on Interstate 4, FOX Orlando reported.

Shepherd was traveling with Ayala as a passenger when he was driving.

Ayala was arrested for an unrelated incident Wednesday, when he confessed that he picked Shepherd up from work when she died. They got into an argument when she jumped out of his car, he allegedly said.

A witness driving behind Ayala confirmed his account of what happened.

Ayala said he tried to exit the freeway in an effort to turn around and get Shepherd, but lost control of his car before crashing on an off-ramp. He fled the scene.

He is being held in the Orange County jail and faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and driving while his license is suspended.