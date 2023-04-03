Florida woman killed, brother injured by distracted driver while walking their dog, deputies say

A Florida woman was killed and her brother was injured when a distracted driver drove onto the sidewalk as they walked their dog.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Normandy Boulevard in the city of Deltona, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 67-year-old Deltona man driving a 2011 BMW convertible became distracted by a bag that fell between his legs.

“When he reached down to pick it up, he swerved across the center line, through the opposite traffic lane and onto the sidewalk,” a press release reads.

Both Eileen and Robert Flaherty were struck. The dog was unharmed.

The vehicle came to rest after striking a large rock in the front yard of 1166 E. Normandy Blvd.

Eileen, 68, was pronounced dead on the scene. Robert, 55, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the BMW was not injured and did not show any obvious signs of impairment, deputies said. A passenger was taken for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the crash.

Charges are pending a thorough investigation, which is active.

Eileen and Robert were initially reported as husband and wife, but the Volusia Sheriff’s Office corrected their relationship Monday.

“The Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to the Flaherty family and all their friends and loved ones,” VSO said in its release.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“When you get behind the wheel you only have one job, and that’s to ensure you and your passengers reach your destination safely,” Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes said. “More than 56,000 distracted driving crashes happened last year in Florida alone, and 75% of those crashes were caused by the driver being inattentive behind the wheel. Today and every day, pledge to drive how you would want others to drive around you and your loved ones – distraction free.“