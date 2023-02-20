Florida woman killed by 10-foot alligator while walking her dog: reports

An 85-year-old Florida woman was killed Monday when an alligator attacked her as she was walking her dog.

The woman was walking the pet by a pond at a retirement community in St. Lucie when a 10-foot alligator jumped out and grabbed her, WPBF-TV reported.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene at Picante Circle at the Spanish Lakes Fairways Community after witnesses called 911, a news report from Fox Tampa said.

The woman’s body was recovered and a nuisance gator trapper was called to capture the alligator.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim,” the FWC said in a statement. “Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.