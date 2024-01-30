Florida woman tried to kill husband over postcard he received from ex from six decades ago, police

A Florida man told authorities that his wife of more than 50 years became enraged with jealously when she tried to kill him after he received a postcard from an ex-girlfriend from six decades ago.

The man said his wife, Bertha Yalter, 71, tried to smother him with a pillow in their North Miami Beach home, WTVT-TV reported.

When authorities arrived, they found the unidentified victim in an “extremely fragile” state, according to a police report obtained by the news outlet. He also had several bruises, open lacerations on both of his arms and stomach area, as well as open bite marks that were bleeding, the news report said.

Yalter allegedly confessed to attacking her husband.

She is charged with second-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery on a person age 65 or older as well as tampering with a witness.

Yalter is being held in the Miami-Dade County jail on no bond, according to jail records.