Florida’s lottery numbers for Sunday, Oct. 16
October 17, 2022/
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash4Life: 14-16-30-59-60, Cash Ball: 3
Fantasy 5: 11-17-19-27-36
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Pick 2 Evening: 5-4, FB: 7
Pick 2 Midday: 0-2, FB: 6
Pick 3 Evening: 0-3-7, FB: 7
Pick 3 Midday: 0-0-8, FB: 6
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
Pick 4 Evening: 4-3-3-0, FB: 7
Pick 4 Midday: 4-7-0-1, FB: 6
Pick 5 Evening: 8-8-5-3-7, FB: 7
Pick 5 Midday: 6-7-8-3-3, FB: 6
Powerball estimated jackpot: 480,000,000
Posted in