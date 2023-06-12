Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III fight descends into chaos after bout is stopped

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s exhibition boxing match against John Gotti III ended in chaos on Sunday night after the bout was stopped in the sixth round.

Mayweather and Gotti trashed-talked their way through more than half the fight with referee Kenny Bayless having a tougher and tougher time trying to separate them and stop their jawing. After Bayless stopped the fight, that’s when things took an ugly turn.

Gotti started to dip around Bayless to come after Mayweather. The two then started to throw punches at each other while both of their teams stepped into the ring, where more pushing and shoving continued. Gotti was pushed to his corner and Mayweather back to his.

The fight took place at FLA Live in Sunrise, Florida.

Mayweather hasn’t fought professionally since his win over Conor McGregor in 2017. He’s 50-0 with 27 knockouts in his career. Instead, he’s fought in lucrative exhibitions against anyone from Logan Paul to Gotti. His bought against Gotti was ruled a disqualification.

Gotti was competing in his third boxing match and has a pro record of 2-0. He’s also 5-1 in MMA.

He posted a few times on his Instagram Stories of the post-fight melee. He called Mayweather a “punk b—-” and an “enemy for life.”

Mayweather has yet to break his silence on the skirmish.