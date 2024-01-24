Flyers’ Carter Hart taking indefinite leave of absence, team says

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart decided to take a leave of absence for personal reasons, general manager Daniel Briere said Tuesday.

Hart requested and has been granted time away from the team, and the Flyers will have no further comment on the matter, Briere said. Hart’s representatives have not commented on the matter.

The Flyers selected Hart in the second round of the NHL Entry Draft in 2016. He made his debut during the 2018-19 season and became the team’s starting goalie.

He has appeared in 26 games for the Flyers this season going 12-9-3. He has 659 saves this season with a 90.6% save percentage to go along with his 2.80 goals against average.

The Flyers are 25-17-6 and sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division. The team moved between Hart and Samuel Ersson for most of the season. Calvin Petersen has also started two games between the pipes for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia dropped Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3. The NHL is about a week away from its All-Star break.

Hart is the latest NHL player to take a leave of absence. The Calgary Flames announced Sunday that forward Dillon Dube was stepping away from the ice indefinitely to work on his mental health and was under the care of professionals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

