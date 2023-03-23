Forcing North Korea to ‘dismantle its nukes’ would be a ‘declaration of war,’ foreign ministry says

North Korea has responded to the United States’ urging for other members of the United Nations to pressure the hermit kingdom into denuclearization.

The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs took a harsh tone, warning that any attempt to force the country into denuclearizing would be equivalent to a declaration of war.

NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES ANOTHER SET OF MISSILES AMID US CALLS FOR UN INTERVENTION

“The U.S. representative to the U.N. again… spouted a litany of rhetoric about the outdated CVID and the ‘human rights situation,'” said Jo Chol-su, a director general in the foreign ministry, according to South Korean outlet Yonhap.

Earlier this week, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged other members of the international body’s Security Council to help move North Korea toward “complete, verifiable and irreversible” denuclearization (CVID).

US-SOUTH KOREA DRILLS DETER NORTH KOREA, PENTAGON CLAIMS HOURS AFTER NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES ICBM

“Any force should keep in mind that if it tries to apply CVID to the DPRK, it will be dealt with resolutely in accordance with the DPRK’s law on nuclear force policy,” Jo said Thursday.

Jo went on to warn that too much pressure to denuclearize would be considered by North Korea as an act of war.

US AND ITS PARTNERS STAGE WARFARE DRILLS AS JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA STRENGTHEN ALLIANCE AGAINST CHINA, NORTH KOREA

“The pressure on the DPRK to dismantle its nukes precisely means a declaration of war,” he said.

North Korea fired yet another round of missiles as the United States seeks greater intervention from member states of the United Nations.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the latest round of missiles at 10:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday. The weapons appear to have been fired from the South Hamgyong province, according to reports.