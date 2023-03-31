Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant charged with 15 counts of child porn possession

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Joshua Georgefrank Tylerbest has been arrested and charged with 15 counts of child pornography possession.

Miami officials initially charged Tylerbest last month, according to Miami-Dade County records. The 27-year-old appeared on the 17th season of ABC’s dating show that premiered in June 2021.

The Miami Police Department executed a search warrant of Tylerbest’s online account while investigating the upload of 50 images or videos of child sex abuse material (CSAM), a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital states.

Investigators said they discovered photos of Tylerbest “comingled with images of child pornography” on Feb. 23.

Authorities then executed a search warrant at Tylerbest’s address, arrested him and seized his iPhone, which allegedly contained 15 files of CSAM.

The material showed victims under 10 years old, including infants, according to the affidavit.

Tylerbest is an IT consultant in Miami and described himself as “extremely family oriented” and a “hopeless romantic who has always been very in touch with his emotions” on his Bachelorette profile, according to The List.

Tylerbest’s Instagram account appears to have been deleted following his arrest.

The 17th season Bachelorette-turned-comedian, Katie Thurston, ended up getting engaged to contestant Blake Moynes, but the relationship did not last.