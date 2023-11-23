Former Broncos defensive lineman Harald Hasselbach dies at 56

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Harald Hasselbach has died at age 56 after a six-month bout with cancer.

The two-time Super Bowl champion’s family announced his death Thursday, saying he was “free of pain.”

Hasselbach had been diagnosed with metastatic mucinous adenocarcinoma, according to the family.

“He’s had an overwhelming amount of support over the last week, including past teammates, coaches and family that’ve flown in from around the world,” the family said, via ESPN.

“We learned he had the illness less than six months ago, and he fought as hard any human possibly could, with incredible strength.”

Hasselbach never missed a game during his tenure with Denver, playing in 131 games, including the postseason, from 1994 to 2000.

“Our hearts go out to Harold’s wife, Aundrea, his four children and many loved ones,” the team said in a statement. Hasselbach is also survived by four grandchildren.

He was a member of teams that reached the 1998 and 1999 Super Bowls, starting each game in the latter playoff run.

Hasselbach is one of at least 10 players to have won both a Super Bowl and a Canadian Football League Grey Cup. He was drafted into the CFL in 1989 before making his way to the NFL five years later.

He was born in the Netherlands in 1967 and attended high school outside Vancouver before playing college ball for Washington.

