Former California deputy arrested on sexual misconduct allegations stemming from 2022

A Placer County, California, deputy was arrested Wednesday after an investigation revealed he was allegedly involved in several acts of sexual misconduct in 2022.

Former Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jon Persinger of Rocklin was arrested by detectives with the department on allegations of soliciting prostitution while on and off duty, and accessing law enforcement telecommunications data unlawfully.

The department announced the arrest on its Facebook page Wednesday night, saying the sheriff’s office asked the Placer County District Attorney to conduct a joint investigation on Jan. 12, 2023, after learning about sexual misconduct allegations brought against Persinger.

The suspect was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned Persinger was allegedly involved in several incidents involving sexual misconduct between September and November 2022.

Persinger, who was employed with the sheriff’s office for four years, was immediately terminated from his position.

“We have no tolerance for law enforcement misconduct on or off duty,” Sheriff Wayne Woo said. “We have reported the allegations to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training under Senate Bill 2.”