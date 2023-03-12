Former detention officer accused of trying to take drugs into jail rearrested for missing court dates

A former Arizona detention officer who reportedly tried to get drugs into jail was rearrested Friday for allegedly missing his court dates.

Andres Salazar, 27, was arrested back on Jan. 11. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a press conference regarding the investigation that accused Salazar of exchanging money in the jail parking lot for a package before attempting to take it inside.

Inside the package was reportedly about a hundred pills, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

“This was an ongoing investigation. This detention officer was hired in October 2019. Recently worked with inmates and some folks on the outside and attempted to bring fentanyl and methamphetamine into the jail. We have strong reason to believe this was his first attempt,” Sheriff Penzone previously said.

MCSO now says Salazar did not make two court dates regarding the case, resulting in two arrest warrants. One for theft with a $25,000 bond, the other for two counts of promoting prison contraband, sale/transportation of dangerous drugs, and sale/transportation of narcotic drugs with a $100,000 bond.