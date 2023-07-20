Former Eagle says he ‘can’t stand’ ‘f—ing obnoxious’ Philadelphians

It’s a pretty good assumption to say C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t exactly love his time in Philadelphia.

The safety’s time on the field with the Eagles was unforgettable, as he and the birds went 14-3 and won the NFC.

But there seems to be a good reason why Gardner-Johnson spent just one season with them and then dipped to the Detroit Lions

Gardner-Johnson was streaming while playing video games when he said a fan paid him five dollars to answer what his favorite and least favorites part of Philly were.

“Alright, f— it,” Gardner-Johnson began. “My least favorite thing is the people. They’re f—ing obnoxious. I f—ing can’t stand the f—ers.”

His favorite thing? “I f— with the weather.”

Gardner-Johnson may have some rough bias against the citizens of Philly, though. He said his car was stolen after the Eagles’ playoff win over the New York Giants in January.

“Wow. Wow, that’s how y’all gettin down in Philly?” he said.

He led the NFL with six interceptions last year and signed a one-year, $8 million pact with the Lions in the offseason.

Detroit’s offense is ready to carry them to their first NFC North title in franchise history and first playoff appearance since the 2016 season. They scored 26.6 points per game last year, drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick, and will have a fully healthy Jameson Williams back from suspension after six games.

However, they allowed 25.1 points per game last season, the fifth-most in the league, so Gardner-Johnson will certainly be a welcome sight in the secondary.

The Lions went 9-8 last season, going 8-2 in their final 10 games, and were alive for the playoffs at the beginning of Week 18, but were knocked out just before their season-ending contest in Green Bay.