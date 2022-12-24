Former Georgia quarterback talks Stetson Bennett, Bulldogs CFP matchup with Ohio State

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was never expected to be in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

While the former walk-on QB certainly has silenced the doubters – winning a national championship last year and leading Georgia to a perfect record in 2022 – he wasn’t viewed as one of the top talents in college football heading into the season.

Even after a stellar season, Caleb Williams – winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy – Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Hendon Hooker, and Max Duggan are all considered to be the superior talent.

And yet, Bennett wins.

AUSTIN AUNE, A 29-YEAR-OLD COLLEGE QB, ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL

As the starting quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs, Bennett has gone 27-3, leading Georgia to its first SEC Championship since 2017 and its first national championship since 1980.

It earned him a spot as one of four quarterbacks selected as a Heisman Trophy finalist, an honor former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray says Bennett absolutely deserved after leading the Bulldogs to a 13-0 record and another spot in the College Football Playoff.

“I think a lot of people were needing to step back a little bit because we were so close to the narrative and the story of who Stetson was,” Murray told Fox News Digital. “A walk-on, undersized … I like his skill set. He proved it last year, he’s proved it this year.

“I would say he has above-average arm strength. He can make every throw you want. Incredible mobility and ability to get outside the pocket, extend plays, get first downs with his legs. I think it’s been really pivotal in these past few years as they get ready to [try for] back-to-back national championships.”

DEION SANDERS GETS FORMER TOP RECRUIT TO FOLLOW HIM TO COLORADO

It took four games for Bennett to fully take over the reins of the 2021 Georgia offense, and even then there was talk that JT Daniels would be a better fit.

But the 2022 college football season has been all Bennett’s.

With no reason to look over his shoulder, the sixth-year senior has excelled, throwing for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding seven touchdowns on the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He’s led a Georgia offense ranked eighth in the country in yards per game (491.9) and 11th in points per game (39.2).

Murray, who now works as an analyst for ESPN and Sirius XM Radio, says Bennett has calmed down in his first full season as the starter, limiting the risky throws.

“I would say he cut back a lot on the moments where he was putting the ball in harm’s way,” Murray said. “Last year, I think the entire season was almost like a ‘prove it’ season for Stetson. Like, he had this chip on his shoulder that he needed to prove to the fanbase, to himself, to everyone that ‘Hey, I’m good enough to be the starting quarterback at Georgia. I deserve to be it. I can make every single throw that a four and five-star quarterback can make.’”

Bennett now has an opportunity to go down in Georgia lore as arguably the greatest quarterback to ever step foot in Athens.

The Bulldogs will face an Ohio State team in the CFP semifinal without its top running back in TreVeyon Henderson – out after undergoing foot surgery – forcing quarterback CJ Stroud to make even more plays with his arm.

“They just gotta limit the big plays,” Murray told Fox News Digital when asked what Georgia needs to do to slow down an Ohio State offense ranked third in the country in points per game (44.5).

Stroud doesn’t present a consistent running threat, a fact that Murray sees as an advantage for the Georgia defense.

“CJ is a true pocket quarterback. He’s mobile enough, but that’s not really his game,” Murray said. “I think that kind of feeds into Georgia and their ability to play more physical at the line of scrimmage. Rear back and get after the quarterback and not have to worry about him taking off and running and getting it with his legs.

UNC QUARTERBACK DRAKE MAY SHUTS DOWN TRANSFER, NIL TALK: ‘THOSE RUMORS WEREN’T REALLY REALITY’

“So, that should buy Georgia that extra second where they’re not having to cover your receivers down the field for four or five seconds, which should hopefully limit the chances that Ohio State does have to throw the ball vertically down the field.”

The Buckeyes were one of the top offenses in the country all year long, but struggled against Michigan in their final regular season game, scoring just 3 points in the second half in a 45-23 defeat.

The Georgia defense will present a massive challenge for Ryan Day and the Ohio State offense as they look to shock the world in Atlanta.

For those heading to the game, Murray suggests grabbing a pack of limited-edition U-G-A Twisted Tea for the tailgate.

FIVE-STAR RECRUIT LANDS WITH OKLAHOMA AFTER ANNOUNCING OREGON ON SIGNING DAY AND DECOMMITTING FROM NOTRE DAME

“I’m a Georgia boy through and through now,” Murray told Fox News Digital. “So anytime I get to drink some tea I’m always happy, and to get a little bit of 5% twisted alcohol in there as well makes my day. So, always a nice choice before and during tailgates when you’re before games.

“They’re doing a special edition U-G-A packs that you can get all throughout the state of Georgia. A great way to enjoy your tailgate. Whether before the game outside Mercedes or at your home. And if you don’t live in Georgia, not a big deal. They still have their game day starter packs, which is a variety of four different flavors that you can get anywhere.”

Georgia and Ohio State kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve.