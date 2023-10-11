Former Illinois police chief caught shoplifting from Florida Walmart, officials say

A former small town police chief was caught shoplifting from a Walmart in one of Florida’s most well-known retirement communities, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Radz was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at a Walmart in The Villages, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando. He was charged with larceny petit theft.

The 59-year-old man was allegedly spotted by one of the store’s loss prevention officers picking up several items from a display, putting them into a Walmart plastic bag, passing all points of sale and leaving without trying to pay for the items, deputies said.

He was read his Miranda rights and did not wish to speak to the deputy making the arrest, according to Villages-News.

Radz reportedly retired from the Alsip Police Department in Illinois after serving for 32 years, from 1985-2017. Villages-News reported that he was hired as a dispatcher and worked his way up the ranks until he was appointed police chief in 2009. He served in that role until his retirement in 2017.

According to the most recent census population data for Alsip, the village has just over 18,000 people.

“The news surrounding his arrest is something I’m surprised to hear, as it’s out of character for the Chris I worked with for more than a decade,” current Chief Jay Miller said in a statement to FOX 35. “The actions described in the media are not representative of well-being, and I hope Chris is able to address any potential needs that may have arisen in the six years since his retirement while the courts in Florida ensure that justice is served.”

Radz was taken into custody at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond. He has since been released.