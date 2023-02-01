Former Knick says LeBron James needs to ‘check emotions’ and ‘move on’ after reaction to missed foul call

LeBron James was clearly not happy Saturday with a missed foul call on his layup that could have given his Los Angeles Lakers a 107-105 lead with just a couple of seconds to go.

James was in disbelief that the refs did not call a foul on Jayson Tatum, and it continued on Twitter after the game.

He was assessed a technical foul, and the Boston Celtics took home a 125-121 win.

James has gotten some criticism about his reaction, with many believing it was over the top. A former New York Knick chimed in on Instagram.

Charles Smith, a former All-Rookie first teamer and Big East Player of the Year, said James should just move on to the next game.

“We all get hit with some gut-wrenching no-calls in life & there’s literally nothing you can do about it. However you can control how you deal w/ it…” he wrote on Instagram. “check your emotions…move on…pay it forward w/ success on your next [opportunity] & continue throughout your life.”

The Lakers sit in 13th place in the Western Conference with a 23-28 record. They started out 2-12 on the season, and their entire campaign has been filled with hot and cold streaks.

James is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists this year. Since turning 38 on Dec. 30, he’s dropped 35.2 points per contest along with 9.4 boards and 8.1 assists.