Former longtime NFL quarterback Chase Daniel sends message to draft prospects: ‘Put your head down and work’

The 2023 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday evening.

Every year, the top athletes in college football get to see their dreams of making it to the NFL come true.

Sometimes players who don’t hear their names called during the draft still make it to the NFL. Chase Daniel is one such success story.

After wrapping up his four-year career at Missouri, Daniel declared for the 2009 draft.

The quarterback went undrafted but was signed as an undrafted free agent to the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

Daniel played for the Chiefs, Eagles, Bears, Lions and Chargers. He had a second stint with the Saints in 2017.

Daniel primarily served as a backup quarterback but did start from time over the course of his career. Earlier this week, he took to Twitter to send a message of encouragement to players hoping to make their football dreams come true.

“Put this message on my Facebook wall 14 years ago today! I thought I’d get drafted & was heartbroken when I didn’t. 14 seasons later…undrafted & a Super Bowl ring….don’t let anyone tell you what you can/can’t do!! To all the @nfl prospects….put your head down and work!!!”

The top quarterback prospects for Thursday’s draft include Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. All four signal-callers are projected to be selected in the first round.

On the defensive side, Jalen Carter, Will Anderson Jr., Christian Gonzalez and Tyree Wilson are expected to be taken early in the draft.

The Carolina Panthers are widely expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on Young, but the first round is setting up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.

The second and third rounds of the draft are scheduled for Friday, and the third through seventh rounds take place Saturday.