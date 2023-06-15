Former Mets pitcher Matt Harvey jumps into the New York real estate industry

Former MLB All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey will be pitching loans instead of baseballs.

After deciding to step away from baseball last month, Harvey has decided to pursue a career in commercial real estate.

According to the New York Post, Harvey has joined Newmark, a real estate firm, as a managing director of the company’s multifamily debt origination and advisory unit.

“I’ve always been interested in the many different aspects of real estate,” Harvey told the Post. “By joining an incredibly successful firm such as Newmark, I will be able to learn and grow from some of the best in the industry.”

In a statement, Newmark praised Harvey for his success on the baseball diamond and expressed confidence in his ability to apply his skills to the commercial real estate industry.

“Matt’s high-profile career has given him tremendous exposure to industry professionals, and his position will allow him to expand the group’s footprint in the tri-state region,” a Newmark spokesperson said in a statement.

“Matt has already hit the ground running, meeting with clients and colleagues and deploying his team-building skills to the multifamily and commercial financing sector.”

In 2015, Harvey helped lift the Mets to the franchise’s lone World Series appearance in the past four decades. He was also named the National League Comeback Player of the Year at the end of that season.

Harvey was arguably on the way to a Hall of Fame career, but his path was eventually derailed by injuries. The league also suspended Harvey for drug use.

He also had stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles. He last appeared in the majors in 2021.

Harvey met self-proclaimed Mets fan Anthony Orso, Newmark’s president of Capital Markets Strategies, a decade ago. In 2013, when Harvey was pitching in New York, he gave Anthony’s son, Steven, some tips during a bullpen session at Citi Field.

Orso recalled his connection with Harvey.

“And sort of coincidentally, I had a friend who had a box at Citi Field who was friends with Matt’s parents in Mystic, Connecticut,” Orso noted.

After Orso learned Harvey was retiring from baseball, he decided to offer the former Mets ace a job. Orso said Harvey has shown his commitment to his new field.

“He’s in the office early, working all day” and often out with clients at night, Orso said.