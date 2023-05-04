Former Michigan star Hunter Dickinson announces he’ll transfer to Kansas: ‘Just really glad it’s over now’

Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks have landed the top player in the transfer portal.

Hunter Dickinson, a seven-foot-one center who spent the last three years at Michigan, announced Thursday that he’ll transfer to Kansas.

Dickinson made visits to Villanova, Kentucky, Georgetown and Maryland.

“This decision might have been harder than the first one coming out of high school. Having all these coaches hit you up again,” Dickinson said in the video. “Then again, it was also kind of easier in a sense, going through it and stuff.

“I’m just really glad it’s over now.”

On Wednesday night, Dickinson posted a message to his Twitter account thanking Michigan.

“The initial decision for me to enter the portal was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Dickinson said. “The thought of potentially leaving the place I love and called home for 3 years, was and is extraordinarily difficult to process. After conversations with my family and a lot of time in thought, I realized entering the portal was the best decision for myself and my future.

“I’ve grown and learned so much in my 3 years at Michigan, and if I could do it all over again out of high school there is no doubt in my mind I would make the same choice. That being said, it’s time for me to move on.”

During his junior season at Michigan, Dickinson put up 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

He’s averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his career.

Kansas will retain point guard Dajuan Harris and forward K.J. Adams from last year’s team that won the Big 12 regular-season championship and earned a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament.