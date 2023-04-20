Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter convicted in Daunte Wright death to be freed from prison

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who accidentally killed Daunte Wright when she mistook her firearm for a stun gun during a traffic stop, is set to be released from prison Monday, records show.

Potter, 50, has served 16 months at the Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility and will serve another eight months on supervised release.

A shocking new booking photo shows the former Brooklyn Center police officer’s deterioration behind bars.

Potter, a 26-year veteran, had a spotless record when the tragic mistake ruined her career and cost Wright his life.

The deadly confrontation unfolded April 11, 2021, after Wright, 20, was pulled over for expired license tags in Brooklyn Center – about 15 miles from where George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis.

It turned out Wright had an open arrest warrant for failure to appear on a weapons charge. When Potter tried to arrest him, she believed he was attempting to flee and mistakenly drew her firearm instead of her stun gun.

Potter can be seen in body camera footage shouting, “I’ll tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing a single round. “I grabbed the wrong f—-ing gun,” she can be heard saying before collapsing on the curb.

The mother of two was convicted by a jury of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter, but Judge Regina Chu handed down a sentence significantly below the state-recommended minimum.

Chu, who grew emotional as she spoke, said that Potter was clearly remorseful. “She never intended to hurt anyone. Her conduct cries out for a sentence significantly below the guidelines,” the jurist told the court.

The sentencing range on first-degree manslaughter is slightly more than six years to about 8 ½, from which a judge can depart if there are mitigating or aggravating circumstances.

During the sentencing, Potter turned and apologized directly to Wright’s family.

“To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew,” she told them through tears, before addressing the slain man’s mother.

“Katie, I understand a mother’s love, and I am sorry I broke your heart. My heart is broken for all of you,” Potter said.