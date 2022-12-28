Former Minnesota teacher pleads guilty after throwing hockey stick at 8-year-old student, knocking out tooth

A former Minnesota teacher admitted she threw a hockey stick at a second-grade student in a caught-on-video incident that knocked one of the child’s teeth out.

Kimberly Neubauer, 63, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault this week after being charged in July for throwing the hockey stick at an 8-year-old boy in Princeton Primary School’s gym, KMSP-TV reported.

The video shows the then-teacher throw the stick at 8-year-old Easton Johnson after he tosses his stick onto a pile.

Johnson’s parents said the teacher threw it hard enough to knock his tooth out.

“We’re in shock,” Easton’s father, Lance Johnson, told KMSP-TV. “She’s within 5 feet, and she didn’t even hesitate. Like she was trying to hurt him.”

The charging document states that dental records show the tooth was “completely knocked out with no root left behind” and also noted bruising.

Neubauer was placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident and later resigned.

“The district does not condone or tolerate any form of inappropriate conduct by staff. I share frustrations about the incident that occurred,” Superintendent of Princeton Public Schools Ben Barton said earlier this year.

“Although the district promptly investigated and took appropriate action, I recognize that such action does not change the fact that the incident occurred.”

KMSP-TV reported earlier this year that an internal school district email showed that Neubauer’s colleagues were notified of her resignation without any mention of the incident, and she was wished “the absolute best.”

The district posted on social media congratulating Neubauer on her retirement in a post that was later deleted.

Barton apologized for the post and said he did not authorize it, according to KMSP-TV.

The Princeton Public School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Neubauer is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023.