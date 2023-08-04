Former MLB player sprints into stands at independent league game to confront heckling fan

Raudy Read, a former Washington Nationals catcher now playing for the Spire City Ghost Hounds in the independent Atlantic League, did not like what he heard from a heckling fan Wednesday night and decided to confront him in the stands.

The incident was caught during the Ghost Hounds’ broadcast in a game against the Long Island Ducks.

The game was in extra innings when Read was at first base catching a double play to end the top of the 10th inning.

As his team jogged back to the dugout to try to erase an 11-8 deficit in the bottom of the inning, Read tossed his glove toward his teammates and ran for the stands.

Read hopped into the stands and started making his way to the concourse.

“Something is happening up on the concourse,” the play-by-play broadcaster shouted over his microphone.

Advertisement audio came on during the broadcast, while images of the game were still being shown. And Read could be seen being calmed down by security guards and others. His teammates eventually started to get him down from the concourse and back on the field.

One user on X, formally known as Twitter, claims the fan and his daughter were calling Read “barbaric” names.

“Can I just say I was at this game and the names this dude and daughter were calling Raudy that whole inning were [asinine] and barbaric.”

Read, who homered in the sixth inning, was the final out after he got back on the field, striking out to end the game.

Read played 14 games in the majors in 2017 and 2019 with the Nationals, going 4-for-22 in his plate appearances.