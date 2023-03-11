Former MMA fighter claims LeBron James, Tiger Woods are on steroids: ‘We have the same drug guy’

Before his foot injury, LeBron James was still dominating the NBA in his 20th season in the league at age 38.

Former MMA fighter Chael Sonnen has a theory why, claiming James takes performance-enhancing drugs.

Sonnen claims he and James have “the same drug guy,” adding that he and golfer Tiger Woods take “the big three” of EPO (erythropoietin), growth hormone and testosterone, a combination of enhancers he dubbed the “Lance Armstrong diet.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I know exactly what [James is] doing,” Sonnen said on the “Flagrant” podcast.

Sonnen claims Woods is the “only one golfer” who uses the cycle and provided “the reason” why James allegedly takes it.

“EPO matters; it’s the reason LeBron takes it. It matters,” Sonnen said. “EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you endurance so you can play all game long. You can shoot the fourth quarter just like you shot the fourth minute. It’s the king of performance enhancers.”

Armstrong took performance enhancers throughout his cycling career, notably EPO, and it cost him his seven Tour de France titles.

Of course, we only have Sonnen’s word with no evidence.

James has never failed a drug test in his career, and it has never been proven whether Woods has taken steroids.

PLAYING WITH LEBRON JAMES ‘A GIFT AND A CURSE,’ FORMER TEAMMATE SAYS

Before his injury, James was averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Since he turned 38, he’s averaged 31.9 points a game.

Woods won two tournaments, including the Masters, in 2019 at age 43, but he has not won a tournament since.