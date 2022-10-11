Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly hitting 10-year-old son at NY airport: report

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested Monday at LaGuardia Airport in New York after he allegedly hit his 10-year-old son.

Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when Port Authority police prevented him from boarding the plane and arrested him. He was handcuffed at about 8:45 p.m., police said, according to the New York Post.

His son was taken by an aunt to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

Gordon was processed at the Port Authority police station house and charges against him are pending.

LAKERS EXTEND GM ROB PELINKA THROUGH 2026: REPORT

According to the Post, two Port Authority officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest, but it remains unclear at this time how they were injured.

Gordon is a former NBA shooting guard who played for four teams — the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic — during his 11-year career in the league.

The 39-year-old won the Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards in his first year in the NBA.

Gordon has previously been arrested several times, including for an alleged assault and robbery in 2017.

WARRIORS’ DRAYMOND GREEN TO ‘TAKE A FEW DAYS AWAY’ AFTER VIDEO LEAKS OF PUNCH AT PRACTICE

About a week before that incident, he was arrested during a traffic stop for driving with a forged license. He was also arrested two other times in 2017 — once for barricading himself inside a Mount Vernon store he owns during an altercation with a woman and another instance in which he pulled fire alarms in his Los Angeles apartment despite there not being a fire.