Former NFL defensive end Steve White dies at 48

Former NFL player Steve White, who spent seven seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, died on Tuesday. He was 48.

White, who played for the Buccaneers from 1996 to 2001, wrote about his battle with cancer on Twitter earlier this year.

“Many of you know that I have been dealing with a cancer (CLL) diagnosis over the last 8 years. I am now at a point where I need to go through a bone marrow transplant,” White tweeted on April 6. CLL refers to chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

“It is something I knew would eventually have to happen since 2017 and now that day is actually here,” White wrote, adding that he was in otherwise good spirits and felt “prepared”.

White retired in 2002 after playing his last professional season with the New York Jets. Over his career, he accumulated 119 tackles and 11.5 sacks. A Memphis native, White played for the Tennessee Volunteers as a student at University of Tennessee.

During the 1999 NFC divisional playoffs, White registered two sacks that totaled 20 yards and led to the Buccaneers’ 14-13 win against the Washington Redskins. He was named Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

White’s former colleagues and fans expressed their remorse over his passing on social media.

“Just heard my teammate @sgw94 passed away,” former Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King wrote on Twitter. “Condolences to his loved ones. Always had am encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the @Buccaneers.”

“My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends,” former Tampa Bay player Tyoka Jackson tweeted. “The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten.”

After his retirement, White wrote for the sports blogging network SB Nation.