Former NFL player Antonio Dennard killed in Pennsylvania shooting: reports

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard, who last played with the Green Bay Packers, died early Sunday morning after being involved in a shooting outside a restaurant in Berks County, Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports.

Dennard, 32, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 3:15 a.m. E.T. after a shooting took place at a bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, WFMZ reported, citing the Berks County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to the outlet, his death has been ruled a homicide.

Dennard was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent out of Langston University in 2012 but was waived later that year.

He had a short stint with the New York Giants in 2013 before joining the Packers practice squad.